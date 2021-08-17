Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.90 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

