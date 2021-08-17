Short Interest in Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Rises By 90.4%

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,180.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anima in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. Anima has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

