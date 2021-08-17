Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $357.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.66 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

ESS stock opened at $316.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.35. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.