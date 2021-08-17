Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.08 Million

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $973.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $231.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

