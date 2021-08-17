Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 330.72 ($4.32) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.03. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

