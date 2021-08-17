Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Maxim Group

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AGFY opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agrify by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

