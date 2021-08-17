Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aemetis stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

