AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of AVPT opened at $9.47 on Monday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.