Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVRQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Alvarion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

