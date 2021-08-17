C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -51.80. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

