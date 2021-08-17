Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Financial Analysis

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 1.94 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -126.06

Human Pheromone Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Volatility and Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

