Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $645.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

