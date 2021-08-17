Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.
WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
WBT stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47.
In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.