Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.