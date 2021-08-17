Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.82 ($125.67).

Shares of KBX opened at €100.75 ($118.53) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of €99.16.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

