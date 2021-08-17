Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €192.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.56 ($190.07).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €114.95 ($135.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €118.59. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

