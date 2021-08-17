Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to £150.50 at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £124.70 ($162.92).

LON:SPX opened at £156.65 ($204.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £142.23. The company has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.31. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1-year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

