Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€285.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.