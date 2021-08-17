Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

