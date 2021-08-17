Raymond James Trims DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price to $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.