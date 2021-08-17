Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.