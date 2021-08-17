Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

