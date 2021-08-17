New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

