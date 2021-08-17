Head to Head Survey: NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NTT DATA and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Doximity has a consensus price target of $62.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.61%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 3.32% 7.31% 2.80% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.04 $722.33 million $0.52 31.21 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

