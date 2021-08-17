Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

DCBO stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -272.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Docebo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docebo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

