Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $528.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.