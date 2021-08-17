Mizuho Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $17.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

