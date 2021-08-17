AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

APP opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

