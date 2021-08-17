AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).
APP opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.