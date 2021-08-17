United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.84.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

