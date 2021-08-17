ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 319,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 187.70%. Research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

