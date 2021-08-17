Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,559.60

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,559.60 ($20.38) and last traded at GBX 1,540 ($20.12), with a volume of 32116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,510 ($19.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,347.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £903.39 million and a P/E ratio of 42.42.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

