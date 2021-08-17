Eight Capital Cuts Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.57.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

