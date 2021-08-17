Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toshiba in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.
