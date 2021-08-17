Piper Sandler Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $651.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

