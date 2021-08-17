Metro Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

MRU opened at C$63.44 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

