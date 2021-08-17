National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.71 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

