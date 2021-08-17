Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

