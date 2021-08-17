Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$64.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

