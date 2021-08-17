Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$64.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

