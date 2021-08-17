Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.21.

CM opened at $118.67 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

