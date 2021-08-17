ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

