Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

