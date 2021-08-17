Analysts Offer Predictions for Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

