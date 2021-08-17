Brokers Set Expectations for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Taboola.com stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $311,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,369,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

