Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

