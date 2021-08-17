Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ducommun Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $638.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.11.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

