Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

VNCE stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.60. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vince will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

