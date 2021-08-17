Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.03.

PK opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

