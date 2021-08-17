Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

