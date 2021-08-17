Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $124.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ross Stores by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

