Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.84 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,054 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,151 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

