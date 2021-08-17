Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -41.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

