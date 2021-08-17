ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 84.0% in July

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 4.18. ADOMANI has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

